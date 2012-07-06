Mirage (formerly El Corsario) is a 40.23m motor yacht, custom built in 1992 by Heesen Yachts in Oss (Netherlands). The yacht's interior has been designed by Art Line and has exterior styling by Gerhard Gilgenast. She was last refitted in 2006.

Mirage has an aluminium hull and superstructure with a beam of 8.17m and a 1.68m draft. The spacious superyacht can accommodate up to 10 guests and five crew members onboard.

This custom planing yacht is equipped with an ultra-modern stabilization system which reduces roll motion effect and results in a smoother more enjoyable cruising experience. She also features bow thrusters making her more manoeuvrable at low speeds.

Mirage is built to comply to MCA and American Bureau of Shipping standards.



Performance + Capabilities

Motor yacht Mirage has a cruising speed of 38 knots and can reach a top speed of 48 knots. She has a range of 2800 nautical miles from her 39000-litre fuel tanks.



Mirage Accommodation

Mirage offers accommodation for up to 10 guests. She is also capable of carrying up to 6 crew onboard to ensure a relaxed luxury yacht experience

