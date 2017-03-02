Mirage IV is a custom motor yacht launched in 2017 by Princess Yachts.

Design

Mirage IV measures 40.16 metres in length and has a beam of 8.02 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 395 tonnes.

Mirage IV has a GRP hull.

Her exterior design is by Bernard Olesinski.

Mirage IV also features naval architecture by Bernard Olesinski.

Performance and Capabilities

Mirage IV has a top speed of 23.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Mirage IV accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Mirage IV has a White hull.

Mirage IV flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.