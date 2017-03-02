Read online now
Length 40.16m
Year 2017

Mirage IV

2017

|

Motor Yacht

Mirage IV is a custom motor yacht launched in 2017 by Princess Yachts.

Design

Mirage IV measures 40.16 metres in length and has a beam of 8.02 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 395 tonnes.

Mirage IV has a GRP hull.

Her exterior design is by Bernard Olesinski.

Mirage IV also features naval architecture by Bernard Olesinski.

Performance and Capabilities

Mirage IV has a top speed of 23.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Mirage IV accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Mirage IV has a White hull.

Mirage IV flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.

Yacht Specs

guests:

12
speed:

23Kn

cabins:

6

beam:

8.02m

crew:

7

draft:

-
