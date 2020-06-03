Miraggio is a custom motor yacht launched in 1988 by Siar & Moschini and most recently refitted in 2015.

Design

Miraggio measures 40.73 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.80 feet and a beam of 9.20 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 409 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Miraggio has a GRP hull.

Her exterior design is by Andrea Bacigalupo.

Her interior design is by Daniela Leusch.

Performance and Capabilities

Miraggio has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 11.00 knots.

Miraggio has a fuel capacity of 68,000 litres, and a water capacity of 18,000 litres.

She also has a range of 3,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Miraggio accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 11 crew members.