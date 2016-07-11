Miredo is a custom motor yacht launched in 2015 by Maiora - Fipa Group.

The Maiora brand hides one of the most important companies in the yachting world.

Design

Miredo measures 25.64 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.70 feet and a beam of 5.90 feet.

Miredo has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Maiora - Fipa Group.

Performance and Capabilities

Miredo has a top speed of 28.00 knots and a cruising speed of 24.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Miredo accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Miredo flies the flag of Italy.