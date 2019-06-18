Mirgab III is a custom motor yacht launched in 1999 by Falcon Yachts .

Design

Mirgab III measures 30.70 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.90 metres and a beam of 6.45 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 150 tonnes.

Mirgab III has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Mirgab III also features naval architecture by Falcon Yachts .

Performance and Capabilities

Mirgab III has a top speed of 26 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Mirgab III is a custom motor yacht launched in 1999 by Falcon Yachts .

Design

Mirgab III measures 30.70 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.90 metres and a beam of 6.45 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 150 tonnes.

Mirgab III has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Mirgab III also features naval architecture by Falcon Yachts .

Performance and Capabilities

Mirgab III has a top speed of 26 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Mirgab III has a fuel capacity of 10,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.