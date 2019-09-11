Mischief is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Baglietto in La Spezia, Italy and most recently refitted in 2018.

Baglietto– a bespoke Italian leadership

Design

Mischief measures 52.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.00 metres and a beam of 10.20 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 700 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Mischief has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Francesco Paszkowski.

Mischief also features naval architecture by Baglietto .

Performance and Capabilities

Mischief has a top speed of 17.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Mischief has a top speed of 17.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Mischief has a fuel capacity of 95,000 litres, and a water capacity of 25,000 litres.

She also has a range of 4,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Mischief accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 14 crew members.

Other Specifications

Mischief is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 10191.

Mischief is a RINA HULL • MACH Ych (ITA); Unrestricted MCA LY2 Compliant class yacht. She flies the flag of Italy.