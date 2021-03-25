Miss Gloria is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Hargrave Custom Yachts and most recently refitted in 2008.

Design

Miss Gloria measures 29.30 metres in length and has a beam of 6.40 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 158 tonnes.

Miss Gloria has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Miss Gloria has a top speed of 18.00 knots and a cruising speed of 16.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Miss Gloria accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.