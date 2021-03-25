We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Length 29.3m
Year 2007
Miss Gloria
Motor Yacht
Miss Gloria is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Hargrave Custom Yachts and most recently refitted in 2008.
Design
Miss Gloria measures 29.30 metres in length and has a beam of 6.40 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 158 tonnes.
Miss Gloria has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.
Performance and Capabilities
Miss Gloria has a top speed of 18.00 knots and a cruising speed of 16.00 knots. .
Accommodation
Miss Gloria accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.