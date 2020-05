Miss Lisa is a custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Citadel Yachts, in the United States.

Design

Miss Lisa measures 28.00 feet in length and has a beam of 24.8 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Miss Lisa has a top speed of 12.50 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots.

Miss Lisa has a fuel capacity of 7,200 litres.

She also has a range of 5,213 nautical miles.