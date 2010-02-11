Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

images 50 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 27.43m
Year 2012

Miss Michelle

2012

|

Motor Yacht

Miss Michelle is a custom motor yacht launched in 2012 by Ocean Alexander.

Working hard for over thirty years, Ocean Alexander has become a world power in luxury yacht manufacturing, with boats ranging from 54 to 155 feet, dealers throughout America, and new dealerships opening in Europe, Asia and Australia.

Design

Miss Michelle measures 27.43 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.96 feet and a beam of 6.83 feet.

Miss Michelle has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Miss Michelle has a fuel capacity of 11,356 litres, and a water capacity of 2,461 litres.

Accommodation

Miss Michelle accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.

Other Specifications

Miss Michelle flies the flag of the USA.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

8
80 10 70

speed:

-

cabins:

4

beam:

6.83m

crew:

-

draft:

1.96m
Other Ocean Alexander yachts
Related News