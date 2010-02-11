Miss Michelle is a custom motor yacht launched in 2012 by Ocean Alexander.

Design

Miss Michelle measures 27.43 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.96 feet and a beam of 6.83 feet.

Miss Michelle has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Miss Michelle has a fuel capacity of 11,356 litres, and a water capacity of 2,461 litres.

Accommodation

Miss Michelle accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.

Other Specifications

Miss Michelle flies the flag of the USA.