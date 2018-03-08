Miss Moneypenny is a custom motor yacht launched in 2017 by Ocean Alexander, in the United States.

Design

Miss Moneypenny measures 36.58 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.03 feet and a beam of 7.62 feet.

Miss Moneypenny has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Accommodation

Her exterior design and interior design is by Evan K Marshall.

Miss Moneypenny accommodates up to 11 guests in 5 cabins.