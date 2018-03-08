Read online now
Length 36.58m
Year 2017

Miss Moneypenny

2017

|

Motor Yacht

Miss Moneypenny is a custom motor yacht launched in 2017 by Ocean Alexander, in the United States.

Working hard for over thirty years, Ocean Alexander has become a world power in luxury yacht manufacturing, with boats ranging from 54 to 155 feet, dealers throughout America, and new dealerships opening in Europe, Asia and Australia.

Design

Miss Moneypenny measures 36.58 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.03 feet and a beam of 7.62 feet.

Miss Moneypenny has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Evan K Marshall.

Accommodation

Miss Moneypenny accommodates up to 11 guests in 5 cabins.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

11
80 10 70

speed:

-

cabins:

5

beam:

7.62m

crew:

-

draft:

2.03m
