Miss Moneypenny V is a custom motor yacht launched in 2012 by Overmarine , Italy.

Design

Miss Moneypenny V measures 49.9 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.60 metres and a beam of 9.20 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 488 tonnes.

Miss Moneypenny V has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Her interior design is by Overmarine .

Miss Moneypenny V also features naval architecture by Overmarine .

Performance and Capabilities

Miss Moneypenny V has a top speed of 38.00 knots and a cruising speed of 25.00 knots. She is powered by a triple waterjets propulsion system.

Miss Moneypenny V has a fuel capacity of 40,000 litres, and a water capacity of 4,000 litres.

She also has a range of 600 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Miss Moneypenny V accommodates up to 9 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.

Other Specifications

Miss Moneypenny V has a hull NB of 165/07.