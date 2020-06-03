Miss Sarah J is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Inace Yachts.

Inace Yacht Division is a mid-sized shipyard that has been specializing in the new build and refit of ships since its inception in the 1960s. Established as the first aluminium shipbuilding yard in Brazil, Inace is now a luxury yacht and private military ship construction leader in Latin America.

Design

Miss Sarah J measures 29.01 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.20 feet and a beam of 6.71 feet.

Miss Sarah J has a steel hull.

Her interior design is by Michael Kirchstein.

Performance and Capabilities

Miss Sarah J has a cruising speed of 10.00 knots.

Miss Sarah J has a fuel capacity of 34,444 litres, and a water capacity of 8,176 litres.

Accommodation

Miss Sarah J accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.