We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
0 images
0 videos
Length 32.92m
Year 1998
Miss Stephanie
1998|
Motor Yacht
Miss Stephanie is a custom motor yacht launched in 1998 by Broward Marine.
Design
Miss Stephanie measures 32.92 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.8 feet and a beam of 6.1 feet.
Performance and Capabilities
Miss Stephanie has a top speed of 20.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots.
Miss Stephanie has a fuel capacity of 26,495 litres, and a water capacity of 4,164 litres.
Accommodation
Miss Stephanie accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.
Other Specifications
Miss Stephanie flies the flag of the United States.