Miss Stephanie is a custom motor yacht launched in 1998 by Broward Marine.

Design

Miss Stephanie measures 32.92 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.8 feet and a beam of 6.1 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Miss Stephanie has a top speed of 20.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots.

Miss Stephanie has a fuel capacity of 26,495 litres, and a water capacity of 4,164 litres.

Accommodation

Miss Stephanie accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Miss Stephanie flies the flag of the United States.