Miss Tor 140 is a custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Orucoglu Shipyard.

Design

Miss Tor 140 measures 42.67 feet in length and has a beam of 8.5 feet.

Miss Tor 140 has a steel hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Miss Tor 140 has a top speed of 17.40 knots and a cruising speed of 13.90 knots.

Miss Tor 140 has a fuel capacity of 341 litres.

Accommodation

Miss Tor 140 accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.