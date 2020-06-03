Length 42.67m
Year 2011
Miss Tor 140
2011
Motor Yacht
Miss Tor 140 is a custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Orucoglu Shipyard.
Design
Miss Tor 140 measures 42.67 feet in length and has a beam of 8.5 feet.
Miss Tor 140 has a steel hull.
Performance and Capabilities
Miss Tor 140 has a top speed of 17.40 knots and a cruising speed of 13.90 knots.
Miss Tor 140 has a fuel capacity of 341 litres.
Accommodation
Miss Tor 140 accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.