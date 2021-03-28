Miss Tor 220 is a custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Orucoglu Shipyard.

Design

Miss Tor 220 measures 67.05 feet in length, with a max draft of 3.7 feet and a beam of 12 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 1,250 tonnes.

Miss Tor 220 has a steel hull.

Her exterior design is by Orucoglu Ishani.

Miss Tor 220 also features naval architecture by Orucoglu Ishani.

Performance and Capabilities

Miss Tor 220 has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots.

Miss Tor 220 has a fuel capacity of 400,000 litres, and a water capacity of 40,000 litres.

Accommodation

Miss Tor 220 accommodates up to 10 guests in 8 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.