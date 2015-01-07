Missing Link is a custom motor yacht launched in 2015 by Christensen, in the United States.

Christensen Shipyard has earned itself a position amongst the world's composite fibreglass construction leaders with its renowned custom and semi-custom superyachts. With a current fleet of yachts from 35 to 48m, the American company prides itself on achieving the finest quality and attention to detail in each of its megayachts.

Design

Missing Link measures 43.20 metres in length.

Missing Link has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Christensen.

Her interior design is by Carol Williamson & Associates.

Missing Link also features naval architecture by Christensen.

Accommodation

Missing Link accommodates up to 1 guests .

Other Specifications

Missing Link has a hull NB of 039.