Missy is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2016 by Vitters Shipyard, in the Netherlands.

Vitters Shipyard is a well established and respected custom yacht builder situated in Zwartsluis, The Netherlands. The facility opened in 1990 and has delivered an impressive list of yachts, working with top designers, up to 75 meter in length.

Design

Missy measures 33.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 5.10 feet and a beam of 7.50 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Missy has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her interior design is by Design Unlimited.

Accommodation

Missy accommodates up to 9 guests in 4 cabins.

Other Specifications

Missy has a hull NB of 3074.