Length 33m
Year 2016
Missy
2016|
Sail Yacht
Missy is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2016 by Vitters Shipyard, in the Netherlands.
Vitters Shipyard is a well established and respected custom yacht builder situated in Zwartsluis, The Netherlands. The facility opened in 1990 and has delivered an impressive list of yachts, working with top designers, up to 75 meter in length.
Design
Missy measures 33.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 5.10 feet and a beam of 7.50 feet. She has a deck material of teak.
Missy has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.
Her interior design is by Design Unlimited.
Accommodation
Missy accommodates up to 9 guests in 4 cabins.
Other Specifications
Missy has a hull NB of 3074.