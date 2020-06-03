Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?

Send Media
images 0 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 35.1m
Year 2004

Missy B II

2004

|

Motor Yacht

Missy B II is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Kha Shing Enterprises Co. .

Design

Missy B II measures 35.10 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.30 metres and a beam of 7.30 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 268 tonnes.

Missy B II has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Hargrave Custom Yachts.

Missy B II also features naval architecture by Hargrave Custom Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Missy B II has a top speed of 17 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Missy B II is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Kha Shing Enterprises Co. .

Design

Missy B II measures 35.10 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.30 metres and a beam of 7.30 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 268 tonnes.

Missy B II has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Hargrave Custom Yachts.

Missy B II also features naval architecture by Hargrave Custom Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Missy B II has a top speed of 17 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Missy B II has a fuel capacity of 18,925 litres, and a water capacity of 3,842 litres.

Accommodation

Missy B II accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Missy B II has a hull NB of 115-118.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

10
80 10 70

speed:

17Kn

cabins:

-

beam:

7.3m

crew:

5

draft:

2.3m
Other Kha Shing Enterprises Co. yachts
Featured Events