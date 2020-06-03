Missy B II is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Kha Shing Enterprises Co. .

Missy B II is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Kha Shing Enterprises Co. .

Design

Missy B II measures 35.10 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.30 metres and a beam of 7.30 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 268 tonnes.

Missy B II has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Hargrave Custom Yachts.

Missy B II also features naval architecture by Hargrave Custom Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Missy B II has a top speed of 17 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Missy B II has a fuel capacity of 18,925 litres, and a water capacity of 3,842 litres.

Accommodation

Missy B II accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Missy B II has a hull NB of 115-118.