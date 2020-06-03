We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Missy B II
2004|
Motor Yacht
Missy B II is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Kha Shing Enterprises Co. .
Design
Missy B II measures 35.10 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.30 metres and a beam of 7.30 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 268 tonnes.
Missy B II has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Hargrave Custom Yachts.
Missy B II also features naval architecture by Hargrave Custom Yachts.
Performance and Capabilities
Missy B II has a top speed of 17 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Missy B II has a fuel capacity of 18,925 litres, and a water capacity of 3,842 litres.
Accommodation
Missy B II accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.
Other Specifications
Missy B II has a hull NB of 115-118.