Mistral is a custom motor yacht launched in 1962 by Benetti.

Design

Mistral measures 33.40 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.80 metres and a beam of 8.10 metres.

Mistral has a steel hull with a steel superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Lenci Marine.

Mistral also features naval architecture by Benetti.

Performance and Capabilities

Mistral has a top speed of 13 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

Mistral has a fuel capacity of 12,000 litres, and a water capacity of 35,000 litres.

She also has a range of 600 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Mistral accommodates up to 12 guests . She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.

Other Specifications

Mistral has a hull NB of 64.