Mistral 55 is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Pershing in Centocroci, Italy and most recently refitted in 2011.

Pershing S.p.a. was founded in 1981 by three avid sea-goers with a shared knowledge of yacht building and a passion for fast-cruising yachts. The Italian shipyard has been designing, building and marketing luxury open-style motor yachts ever since.

Design

Mistral 55 measures 35.37 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.60 metres and a beam of 7.20 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 189 tonnes.

Mistral 55 has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Ital Projects - Fulvio de Simoni.

Mistral 55 also features naval architecture by Pershing and Ital Projects - Fulvio de Simoni.

Performance and Capabilities

Mistral 55 has a top speed of 55.00 knots and a cruising speed of 46.00 knots. She is powered by a triple waterjets propulsion system.

Mistral 55 has a fuel capacity of 16,500 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.

She also has a range of 300 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Mistral 55 accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Mistral 55 has a hull NB of 115/3.

Mistral 55 is a RINA class yacht. She flies the flag of the UK.