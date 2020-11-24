We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Length 24.99m
Year 2013
Mistress
Motor Yacht
Mistress is a custom motor yacht launched in 2013 by Viking.
Design
Mistress measures 24.99 metres in length and has a beam of 6.81 feet.
Performance and Capabilities
Mistress has a top speed of 36.00 knots and a cruising speed of 30.00 knots.
Mistress has a fuel capacity of 14,200 litres, and a water capacity of 1,700 litres.
Accommodation
Mistress accommodates up to 8 guests in 5 cabins.