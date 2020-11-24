Read online now
Length 24.99m
Year 2013

Mistress

2013

|

Motor Yacht

Mistress is a custom motor yacht launched in 2013 by Viking.

Design

Mistress measures 24.99 metres in length and has a beam of 6.81 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Mistress has a top speed of 36.00 knots and a cruising speed of 30.00 knots.

Mistress has a fuel capacity of 14,200 litres, and a water capacity of 1,700 litres.

Accommodation

Mistress accommodates up to 8 guests in 5 cabins.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

8
80 10 70

speed:

36Kn

cabins:

5

beam:

6.81m

crew:

-

draft:

-
