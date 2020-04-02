Mistress is a custom motor yacht launched in 1991 by Benetti and most recently refitted in 2014.

Mistress is a custom motor yacht launched in 1991 by Benetti and most recently refitted in 2014.

Design

Mistress measures 46.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.2 metres and a beam of 8.82 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 411 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Mistress has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Natucci.

Her interior design is by Zuretti.

Mistress also features naval architecture by Benetti.

Performance and Capabilities

Mistress has a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Mistress has a fuel capacity of 51,000 litres, and a water capacity of 11,000 litres.

She also has a range of 3,580 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Mistress accommodates up to 11 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 10 crew members.

Other Specifications

Mistress has a hull NB of FB208.

Mistress is an ABS +A1, CYS, AMS class yacht. She flies the flag of Isle of Man.