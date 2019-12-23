48m (157ft) motorsailor MITseaAH represents the ultimate combination of luxury and performance for today’s active yachting enthusiast. For those seeking to maximize holiday time, MITseaAH will offer sailing cruises in advantageous conditions, or fast motoring headway to the next enjoyable destination.

Constructed by Pendennis Shipyard, Falmouth England. The vessel pushes the boundaries of superyacht design, engineering and performance. Principal Designers Liebowitz & Pritchard Architects (LP) have defined a new visual and spatial architecture for this one-off high-power luxury yacht. Pedrick Yacht Design have provided innovative naval architecture and engineering to enable both powering at high speed (with 7000hp), as well as regatta class sailing performance. The “modern classic” interior styling by LP is highly detailed, with a unique configuration.

The Brief stipulated “motor yacht quality living spaces”. As such, the vessel’s muscular appearance features a sizable deckhouse, variety of exterior guest areas, sculptural counterstern deck, windscreened aft lounge, the raised amidships deck, unique foredeck dining lounge, special ventilation concept for engine air; two large tenders (including Riva), and convertible “open air” command Bridge. A unique swinging bulb keel offers reduced shoal draft of 2.5m, combined with the manoeuvrability of bow and stern thrusters, to permit access to the most intimate harbours.

Accommodation consists of five luxurious staterooms in the Owner’s party, along with a well-appointed crew apartment for eight professionals. Interior features include “terraced” main Salon with 9 foot headroom; triple-skylighted “Grand Hall”; open main stair mezzanine; Raised Observation Lounge for views forward; and large plate glass “Pullman” style windows on the cabin deck.

The “transitional” interior styling is highly detailed, using lightweight techniques to achieve a rich palette of figured anegre, varnished teak, American black walnut, and ivory-toned lacquers and leathers. Particular attention was paid to internal sightlines, room orientation, ergonomics at sea, ventilation, indirect and task lighting, custom furnishings, and art presentation.