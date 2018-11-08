MitSeaAh is a custom motor yacht launched in 1993 by Derecktor in Mamaroneck, NY, United States.

MitSeaAh is a custom motor yacht launched in 1993 by Derecktor in Mamaroneck, NY, United States.

Robert E. Derecktor, Inc. was established in 1947 for the construction and repair of custom yachts. Its Corporate Headquarters are located 25 miles north of Manhattan in Mamaroneck, New York. As the yard’s accomplishments and reputation grew, the business expanded to include the construction and maintenance of all types of pleasure, military, and commercial craft, as well as state-of-the-art racing yachts.

Design

MitSeaAh measures 34.70 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.00 feet and a beam of 7.00 feet.

MitSeaAh has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Liebowitz & Pritchard.

The International award-winning Liebowitz & Pritchard Architecture + Yacht Design Ltd partnership offer distinctive designs for power and sail, newbuild and refit. Since 1991, our dynamic approach offers a unique bond between architectural drama, and the essential functional machine. The “LP” portfolio draws on diverse experience, historic precedence, tasteful creativity, and real-world operational knowledge as primary tools for project development with owners, captains, agents, shipyards, and technical partners.

MitSeaAh also features naval architecture by Sparkman & Stephens.

Performance and Capabilities

MitSeaAh has a top speed of 29.00 knots and a cruising speed of 26.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

MitSeaAh has a fuel capacity of 26,500 litres, and a water capacity of 3,700 litres.

She also has a range of 2,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

MitSeaAh accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

MitSeaAh is an ABS - A1 Yachting Service - AMS class yacht.