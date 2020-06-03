We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Length 36m
Year 1987
Miz Doris
1987|
Motor Yacht
Miz Doris is a custom motor yacht launched in 1987 by Broward Marine.
Design
Miz Doris measures 36.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.80 metres and a beam of 6.70 metres.
Miz Doris has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by Broward Marine.
Miz Doris also features naval architecture by Broward Marine.
Accommodation
Miz Doris accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.
Other Specifications
Miz Doris has a hull NB of 502.