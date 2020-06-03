Miz Doris is a custom motor yacht launched in 1987 by Broward Marine.

Design

Miz Doris measures 36.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.80 metres and a beam of 6.70 metres.

Miz Doris has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Broward Marine.

Miz Doris also features naval architecture by Broward Marine.

Accommodation

Miz Doris accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Miz Doris has a hull NB of 502.