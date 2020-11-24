Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?

Send Media
images 0 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 32.3m
Year 1998

Miz Doris III

1998

|

Motor Yacht

Miz Doris III is a custom motor yacht launched in 1998 by Westship Yachts.

Design

Miz Doris III measures 32.30 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.80 feet and a beam of 7.00 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Miz Doris III has a top speed of 21.00 knots and a cruising speed of 24.00 knots.

Miz Doris III has a fuel capacity of 18,925 litres, and a water capacity of 2,839 litres.

Accommodation

Miz Doris III accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

10
80 10 70

speed:

21Kn

cabins:

5

beam:

7m

crew:

-

draft:

1.8m
Other Westship yachts
Featured Events