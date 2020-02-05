Length 53.04m
Year 2004
Mizu
2004|
Motor Yacht
Mizu is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Oceanfast and most recently refitted in 2016.
Oceanfast is a world class Australian super yacht builder, offering its customers exciting designs and specialising in manufacturing excellence with personal service. Oceanfast has produced a fleet of the finest, most distinctive and awarded motor yachts in the world.
Design
Mizu measures 53.04 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.50 feet and a beam of 8.84 feet. She has a deck material of teak.
Performance and Capabilities
Mizu has a top speed of 24.00 knots and a cruising speed of 28.00 knots. .
Accommodation
Mizu accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 10 crew members.
Other Specifications
Mizu flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.