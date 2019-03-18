We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Length 27.4m
Year 1986
MJ
1986|
Motor Yacht
MJ is a custom motor yacht launched in 1986 by Posillipo and most recently refitted in 2003.
Design
MJ measures 27.40 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.90 feet and a beam of 6.20 feet.
MJ has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Zuccon Int. Project.
Performance and Capabilities
MJ has a top speed of 22.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots.
MJ has a fuel capacity of 8,706 litres, and a water capacity of 2,082 litres.
Accommodation
MJ accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.
Other Specifications
MJ flies the flag of Grenadines.