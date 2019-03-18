MJ is a custom motor yacht launched in 1986 by Posillipo and most recently refitted in 2003.

Design

MJ measures 27.40 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.90 feet and a beam of 6.20 feet.

MJ has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Her exterior design is by Zuccon Int. Project.

MJ has a top speed of 22.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots.

MJ has a fuel capacity of 8,706 litres, and a water capacity of 2,082 litres.

Accommodation

MJ accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

MJ flies the flag of Grenadines.