M.J. Taknm is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by ISA in Ancona, Italy.

ISA Yachts (International Shipyards Ancona) was founded in late 1998 by a team of managers with a desire to build a fleet of innovative pleasure yachts in Ancona, Italy. Each from Ancona themselves, the group carried strong expertise from various backgrounds in the construction of large super yachts.

Design

M.J. Taknm measures 40.55 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.35 metres and a beam of 7.80 metres.

M.J. Taknm has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by ISA.

Her interior design is by Cristiano Gatto Design.

M.J. Taknm also features naval architecture by ISA .

Performance and Capabilities

M.J. Taknm has a top speed of 32.00 knots. She is powered by a twin waterjets propulsion system.

M.J. Taknm has a fuel capacity of 30,000 litres, and a water capacity of 4,300 litres.

Accommodation

M.J. Taknm accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

M.J. Taknm has a hull NB of 133.3.

M.J. Taknm is a RINA class yacht.