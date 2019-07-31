Hull 782 is a 74m mega yacht built by German shipyard Nobiskrug. The mega yacht, thought to be named Mogambo, features exterior and inteior styling by Raymond Langton Design. Hull 782 was launched from Nobiskrug's Rendsburg facility in March 2010 and is scheduled to be delivered to her owner in 2011.

Mogambo is a custom motor yacht launched in 2012 by Nobiskrug in Rendsburg, Germany and most recently refitted in 2014.

Over more than a century of experience in shipbuilding, Nobiskrug has built around 750 vessels, having its current core business focused on the highly specialized construction of individually manufactured custom superyachts.

Design

Mogambo measures 73.55 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.65 metres and a beam of 12.50 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 1,698 tonnes.

Mogambo has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Reymond Langton Design.

Mogambo also features naval architecture by Nobiskrug.

Performance and Capabilities

Mogambo has a top speed of 17.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.50 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Mogambo has a fuel capacity of 182,000 litres, and a water capacity of 43,600 litres.

Accommodation

Mogambo accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 19 crew members.

Other Specifications

Mogambo is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 782.

Mogambo is a Lloyds Register class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.