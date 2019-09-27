Moliver
2009|
Motor Yacht
Moliver is a custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Sunseeker.
Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.
Design
Moliver measures 37.0 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.7 feet and a beam of 8.0 feet. She has a deck material of teak.
Moliver has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design and interior design is by Sunseeker.
Moliver also features naval architecture by Don Shead Yacht Design.
Performance and Capabilities
Moliver has a top speed of 27.00 knots and a cruising speed of 23.00 knots.
Moliver has a fuel capacity of 23,200 litres, and a water capacity of 4,950 litres.
She also has a range of 2,000 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Moliver accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.
Other Specifications
Moliver is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 37M/7.
Moliver flies the flag of Malta.