Moliver is a custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Sunseeker.

Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.

Design

Moliver measures 37.0 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.7 feet and a beam of 8.0 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Moliver has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Sunseeker.

Moliver also features naval architecture by Don Shead Yacht Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Moliver has a top speed of 27.00 knots and a cruising speed of 23.00 knots.

Moliver has a fuel capacity of 23,200 litres, and a water capacity of 4,950 litres.

She also has a range of 2,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Moliver accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Moliver is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 37M/7.

Moliver flies the flag of Malta.