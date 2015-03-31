Moliver is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Sunseeker and most recently refitted in 2011.

Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.

Design

Moliver measures 31.98 metres in length and has a beam of 6.30 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Moliver has a top speed of 24.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Moliver accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Moliver flies the flag of Isle of Man.