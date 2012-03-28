Monaco is a custom motor yacht launched in 1982 by Feadship in Kaag, Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2006.

Monaco is a custom motor yacht launched in 1982 by Feadship in Kaag, Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2006.

Based in the Netherlands and with roots dating back to 1849, Feadship is recognised as the world leader in the field of pure custom superyachts.

Design

Monaco measures 37.90 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.00 metres and a beam of 7.00 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 257 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Monaco has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by De Voogt Naval Architects.

De Voogt Naval Architects is an international company specialized in the design of luxury motoryachts upto a length of 100 meters. All Yachts designed by De Voogt are fully detailed and custum built, for the exclusive export market.

Her interior design is by Terence Disdale.

Monaco also features naval architecture by De Voogt Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

Monaco has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Monaco has a fuel capacity of 37,500 litres, and a water capacity of 7,000 litres.

She also has a range of 3,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Monaco accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Monaco has a hull NB of 741.

Monaco is a LR class yacht. She flies the flag of Barbados.