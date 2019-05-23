Motor yacht Monaco is an attractive amalgamation of classic luxury and cutting-edge technology built by Italian shipyard CRN in 1977. With a steel hull and aluminium superstructure, she features naval architecture and design by CRN. She measures 39 metres in length and can accommodate up to 10 guests.

Her interior has been fitted and furnished in finest teak and encompasses an elegant European-style salon with formal dining room and five cabins including a lavish Owner’s suite; VIP cabin; and two Twin cabins.

Monaco is also equipped with spacious outdoor areas made for sunbathing and entertaining. Among her living spaces and amenities are several al fresco dining areas, a fully-serviced bar and a vast sun deck with Jacuzzi and space to comfortably host 10 guests. For easy access to the sea, Monaco features an extended platform aft from where guest can swim and launch water toys.



Luxury yacht Monaco underwent a full rebuild in 2002 and a further refit in 2007 that saw her emerge with completely overhauled cabins, bathrooms, salon and engines.

Luxury yacht Monaco is powered by two 795 BHP diesel engines that allow her to cruise comfortably at a speed of 13 knots. Featuring a dedicated crew of seven she is an excellent charter yacht for luxury vacations in the Mediterranean.