Monaco Wolf is a custom motor yacht launched in 2014 by Heesen Yachts, in the Netherlands.

From day one, Heesen has pursued a consistent mission: to create yachts with exceptional standards of engineering and meticulous attention to detail.

Design

Monaco Wolf measures 49.80 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.50 feet and a beam of 9.00 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 499 tonnes.

Monaco Wolf has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Omega Architects.

'Crossing borders and Synergy' is the operative logo of Omega Architects. The company was founded by Frank Laupman in 1995. Ever since then he has worked on architecture, yachts and interiors. He was able to ‘cross the borders’ of his own background and finish designs in areas of different nature.

Her interior design is by Francesco Paszkowski.

Monaco Wolf also features naval architecture by Van Oossanen & Associates and Heesen Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Monaco Wolf has a top speed of 23.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Monaco Wolf is a custom motor yacht launched in 2014 by Heesen Yachts, in the Netherlands.

From day one, Heesen has pursued a consistent mission: to create yachts with exceptional standards of engineering and meticulous attention to detail.

Design

Monaco Wolf measures 49.80 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.50 feet and a beam of 9.00 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 499 tonnes.

Monaco Wolf has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Omega Architects.

'Crossing borders and Synergy' is the operative logo of Omega Architects. The company was founded by Frank Laupman in 1995. Ever since then he has worked on architecture, yachts and interiors. He was able to ‘cross the borders’ of his own background and finish designs in areas of different nature.

Her interior design is by Francesco Paszkowski.

Monaco Wolf also features naval architecture by Van Oossanen & Associates and Heesen Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Monaco Wolf has a top speed of 23.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Monaco Wolf has a fuel capacity of 69,000 litres, and a water capacity of 16,200 litres.

Accommodation

Monaco Wolf accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins.

Other Specifications

Monaco Wolf is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 16650.

Monaco Wolf is an ABS class yacht.