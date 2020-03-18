Mondango 3 is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2014 by Alloy Yachts in Auckland, New Zealand.

Established in the early 1980s, the 100% New Zealand owned Alloy Yachts is a builder of high-quality sailing and motor yachts driven by a quest for excellence.

Design

Mondango 3 measures 56.40 feet in length, with a max draft of 11.00 feet and a beam of 11.00 feet.

Mondango 3 has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Dubois.

Sailing yachts have long combined nature with man-made beauty.

Her interior design is by Reymond Langton Design.

Mondango 3 also features naval architecture by Dubois .

Performance and Capabilities

Mondango 3 has a cruising speed of 12.00 knots.

Mondango 3 has a fuel capacity of 50,000 litres, and a water capacity of 11,000 litres.

Accommodation

Mondango 3 accommodates up to 11 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 10 crew members.

Other Specifications

Mondango 3 has a hull NB of AY46.