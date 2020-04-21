Mondomarine M60 is a custom motor yacht due to launch in 2017 by Mondomarine , in Italy.

Mondomarine | The Next Sea Level

Design

Mondomarine M60 measures 60.00 metres in length and has a beam of 10.75 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Mondomarine M60 has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Hot Lab: yacht & design.

Hot Lab Studio began its story in Milan in 2004, basing its activity upon the ideas of three designers, Michele Dragoni, Enrico Lumini and Antonio Romano who had previously worked in Automotive and Interior design.

Mondomarine M60 also features naval architecture by Mondomarine .