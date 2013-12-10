Luxury motor yacht Moneikos, built in 2006 by Italian shipyard Codecasa, is a full displacement superyacht. With a steel hull and aluminium superstructure, she features naval architecture by Codecasa, exterior design by Codecasa and Studio Dellarole, and the interior work of Studio Dellarole and Studio Dedalo. This twin screw yacht measures 62 metres and can accommodate up to 16 guests.

Motor yacht Moneikos, Hull C.112 is the second Codecasa vessel by that name for her owner, who previously owned a 50 metre. Her sister ship is Apogee who shares the same hull design, some engineering and basic exterior lines but the interiors are completely different.

Forward facing windows and black lines around her superstructure characterise the exterior profile of this five-deck package. A staircase and internal lift services all five levels.

Ultra-modern and minimalist is the best way to describe the interior of Moneikos. Dark, polished-wood flooring contrasts with bleached bulkheads and joinery, while soft furnishings are straight and simple.

Two salons, on the main and upper decks, make excellent meeting areas and the upper is even host to a dining area that seats 16. An oversized pool sis on the top deck and is surrounded by a spacious sun-bathing area. A garage for tenders is found aft on the lower deck.

Amongst her eight cabins are an indulgent owner’s suite; four double guest cabins; and three twin guest cabins. The owner’s suite forward on the upper deck includes 180 degree views, private office, walk-in closet and large bathroom. The main deck houses two double cabins and a twin while the lower deck houses two double cabins with walk-in closets and two twins. All have writing desks, lounges and private bathrooms.

Luxury yacht Moneikos is powered by two Caterpillar 3516B engines that allow her to reach a maximum speed of 17 knots. She can achieve a range of 6,000 nautical miles while cruising at a speed of 14 knots.

The motor yacht cruises comfortably at 14 knots while her crew of 16 ensure the needs of every guest are met. The crew are accommodated within a Captain’s cabin behind the bridge, Chief Engineer cabin on the main deck and seven twin bed cabins on the lower decks along with the crew mess.