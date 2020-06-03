We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Length 29.6m
Year 2003
Money Cat
Motor Yacht
Money Cat is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Trans World Boat Building Co.
Design
Money Cat measures 29.6 feet in length and has a beam of 6.6 feet.
Performance and Capabilities
Money Cat has a top speed of 25.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots.
Money Cat has a fuel capacity of 11,355 litres, and a water capacity of 2,460 litres.
Accommodation
Money Cat accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins.
Other Specifications
Money Cat has a white hull.
Money Cat flies the flag of the United States.