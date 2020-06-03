Money Cat is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Trans World Boat Building Co.

Design

Money Cat measures 29.6 feet in length and has a beam of 6.6 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Money Cat has a top speed of 25.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots.

Money Cat has a fuel capacity of 11,355 litres, and a water capacity of 2,460 litres.

Accommodation

Money Cat accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins.

Other Specifications

Money Cat has a white hull.

Money Cat flies the flag of the United States.