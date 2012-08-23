Moni is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2012 by Vicem Yachts in Antalya , Turkey.

With over 20 years of experience and over 150 yachts built, simply stated, Vicem is a company with a mission: To blend craftsmanship borne from 3,000 years of finely honed woodworking skills with the most advanced technologies available.

Design

Moni measures 32.50 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.90 feet and a beam of 7.30 feet.

Moni has a wood hull with a wood superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Vicem Yachts.

Model

Moni is a semi-custom Vicem 107 Cruiser model.

Performance and Capabilities

Moni has a top speed of 21.00 knots and a cruising speed of 17.00 knots. She is powered by 2 3508b diesel engines and uses a twin screw propulsion system.

Other Specifications

Moni has a hull NB of 107-01.