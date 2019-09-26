Monokini is a custom motor yacht launched in 2013 by Baglietto , in Italy.

Baglietto– a bespoke Italian leadership

Design

Monokini measures 44.00 metres in length and has a beam of 8.30 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Her exterior design is by Francesco Paszkowski.

Monokini has a top speed of 30.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Monokini accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.

Other Specifications

Monokini has a hull NB of 10213.