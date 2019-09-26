Length 44m
Year 2013
Monokini
2013|
Motor Yacht
Monokini is a custom motor yacht launched in 2013 by Baglietto , in Italy.
Baglietto– a bespoke Italian leadership
Design
Monokini measures 44.00 metres in length and has a beam of 8.30 feet.Her exterior design is by Francesco Paszkowski.
Performance and Capabilities
Monokini has a top speed of 30.00 knots. .
Accommodation
Monokini accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.
Other Specifications
Monokini has a hull NB of 10213.