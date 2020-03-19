Monte Carlo is a custom motor yacht launched in 1988 by Amels, in the Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2016.

AMELS are masters in the art of modern Dutch high-value yacht building. The yard is the largest superyacht facility in the Netherlands and one of the top superyacht builders in the world. In 2007 AMELS launched the successful LIMITED EDITIONS – five motor yacht designs ranging from 55 to 83 metres with exteriors by award-winning British designer Tim Heywood.

Design

Monte Carlo measures 40.24 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.38 metres and a beam of 8.10 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 358 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Monte Carlo has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Diana Yacht Design.

Her interior design is by Claudette Bonville & Associates.

Claudette Bonville Associates (CBA) has become renowned for high quality interior designs, having worked with some of the most impressive yachts on the water.

Monte Carlo also features naval architecture by Diana Yacht Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Performance and Capabilities

Monte Carlo has a top speed of 17.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Monte Carlo has a fuel capacity of 47,420 litres, and a water capacity of 7,570 litres.

She also has a range of 3,400 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Monte Carlo accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Monte Carlo has a hull NB of 405.

Monte Carlo flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.