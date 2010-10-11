Monte Carlo is a custom motor yacht launched in 2000 by Falcon Yachts and most recently refitted in 1993.

Monte Carlo is a custom motor yacht launched in 2000 by Falcon Yachts and most recently refitted in 1993.

Design

Monte Carlo measures 30.70 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.90 metres and a beam of 6.45 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 358 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Monte Carlo has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Diana Yacht Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Monte Carlo has a top speed of 17.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Monte Carlo has a fuel capacity of 47,960 litres, and a water capacity of 7,570 litres.

She also has a range of 3,520 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Monte Carlo accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Monte Carlo is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 405.

Monte Carlo is a Lloyd's Register class yacht.