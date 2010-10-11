We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Monte Carlo
2000|
Motor Yacht
Monte Carlo is a custom motor yacht launched in 2000 by Falcon Yachts and most recently refitted in 1993.
Design
Monte Carlo measures 30.70 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.90 metres and a beam of 6.45 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 358 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.
Monte Carlo has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.
Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Diana Yacht Design.
Performance and Capabilities
Monte Carlo has a top speed of 17.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system
Performance and Capabilities
Monte Carlo has a top speed of 17.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Monte Carlo has a fuel capacity of 47,960 litres, and a water capacity of 7,570 litres.
She also has a range of 3,520 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Monte Carlo accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.
Other Specifications
Monte Carlo is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 405.
Monte Carlo is a Lloyd's Register class yacht.