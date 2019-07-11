We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Montecristo
1952|
Motor Yacht
Montecristo is a custom motor yacht launched in 1952 by Baglietto , in Italy and most recently refitted in 2004.
Baglietto– a bespoke Italian leadership
Design
Montecristo measures 24.32 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.74 feet and a beam of 4.95 feet. She has a deck material of teak.
Montecristo has a wood hull.Her exterior design is by Admiralty.
Montecristo also features naval architecture by Baglietto .
Performance and Capabilities
Montecristo has a top speed of 13.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots.
Montecristo has a fuel capacity of 3,500 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.
Accommodation
Montecristo accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.
Other Specifications
Montecristo is a RI class yacht.