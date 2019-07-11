Read online now
Length 24.32m
Year 1952

Montecristo is a custom motor yacht launched in 1952 by Baglietto , in Italy and most recently refitted in 2004.

Baglietto– a bespoke Italian leadership

Design

Montecristo measures 24.32 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.74 feet and a beam of 4.95 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Montecristo has a wood hull.

Her exterior design is by Admiralty.

Montecristo also features naval architecture by Baglietto .

Performance and Capabilities

Montecristo has a top speed of 13.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots.

Montecristo has a fuel capacity of 3,500 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.

Accommodation

Montecristo accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Montecristo is a RI class yacht.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

6
speed:

13Kn

cabins:

3

beam:

4.95m

crew:

3

draft:

1.74m
