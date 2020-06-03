Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?

Send Media
images 0 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 26m
Year 2007

Montecristo

2007

|

Sail Yacht

Montecristo is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2007 by Neta Marine and most recently refitted in 2009.

Design

Montecristo measures 26.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.60 feet and a beam of 6.60 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 84 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Montecristo has a steel hull with a mahogany superstructure.

Her interior design is by Neta Marine.

Montecristo also features naval architecture by Neta Marine.

Performance and Capabilities

Montecristo has a top speed of 13.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots.

Montecristo has a fuel capacity of 3,800 litres, and a water capacity of 4,000 litres.

Accommodation

Montecristo accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Montecristo has a Blue hull.

Montecristo flies the flag of Italian.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

8
80 10 70

speed:

13Kn

cabins:

4

beam:

6.6m

crew:

3

draft:

2.6m
Other Neta Marine yacht
Featured Events