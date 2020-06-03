We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Montecristo
2007|
Sail Yacht
Montecristo is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2007 by Neta Marine and most recently refitted in 2009.
Design
Montecristo measures 26.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.60 feet and a beam of 6.60 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 84 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.
Montecristo has a steel hull with a mahogany superstructure.
Her interior design is by Neta Marine.
Montecristo also features naval architecture by Neta Marine.
Performance and Capabilities
Montecristo has a top speed of 13.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots.
Montecristo has a fuel capacity of 3,800 litres, and a water capacity of 4,000 litres.
Accommodation
Montecristo accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.
Other Specifications
Montecristo has a Blue hull.
Montecristo flies the flag of Italian.