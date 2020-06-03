Montecristo is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2007 by Neta Marine and most recently refitted in 2009.

Design

Montecristo measures 26.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.60 feet and a beam of 6.60 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 84 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Montecristo has a steel hull with a mahogany superstructure.

Her interior design is by Neta Marine.

Montecristo also features naval architecture by Neta Marine.

Performance and Capabilities

Montecristo has a top speed of 13.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots.

Montecristo has a fuel capacity of 3,800 litres, and a water capacity of 4,000 litres.

Accommodation

Montecristo accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Montecristo has a Blue hull.

Montecristo flies the flag of Italian.