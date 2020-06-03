Montigne is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2009 by Aegean Yacht, in Turkey.

Montigne is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2009 by Aegean Yacht, in Turkey.

Aegean Yacht is a leading Turkish company providing yacht build, brokerage, charter, and management services to distinguished clients around the world. Established in 1978, the shipyard specialises in the construction of traditional vessels with wood and steel hulls.

Design

Montigne measures 57.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.25 metres and a beam of 10.00 metres.

Montigne has a steel hull with a wood superstructure.

Montigne also features naval architecture by Yavuz Mete.

Performance and Capabilities

Montigne has a top speed of 13.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Montigne has a fuel capacity of 12,000 litres, and a water capacity of 16,000 litres.

She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Montigne accommodates up to 11 guests .

Other Specifications

Montigne is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 40.

Montigne flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.