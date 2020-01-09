Montkaj is a custom motor yacht launched in 1995 by Amels in Makkum, Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2000.

Montkaj is a custom motor yacht launched in 1995 by Amels in Makkum, Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2000.

AMELS are masters in the art of modern Dutch high-value yacht building. The yard is the largest superyacht facility in the Netherlands and one of the top superyacht builders in the world. In 2007 AMELS launched the successful LIMITED EDITIONS – five motor yacht designs ranging from 55 to 83 metres with exteriors by award-winning British designer Tim Heywood.

Design

Montkaj measures 78.03 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.90 metres and a beam of 12.89 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 1,980 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Montkaj has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Terence Disdale.

Terence Disdale Design is an award-winning design studio responsible for the interior and exterior design of the some of the world’s most significant yachts. Based in the UK, the studio is renowned for producing refreshingly casual yet chic designs.

Montkaj also features naval architecture by Amels.

Performance and Capabilities

Montkaj has a top speed of 18.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Montkaj has a fuel capacity of 385,000 litres, and a water capacity of 55,000 litres.

Accommodation

Montkaj accommodates up to 24 guests in 12 cabins. She also houses room for up to 22 crew members.

Other Specifications

Montkaj has a hull NB of 429.

Montkaj is a LR class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.