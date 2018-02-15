Monty is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Azimut Yachts.

Azimut-Benetti's history dates back to 1969, when enterprising young college student Paolo Vitelli founded Azimut Srl. Azimut was founded as a sailing boat chartering company and has since grown to become one of the world’s leading yacht builders with over 10,000 vessels to its name.

Design

Monty measures 26.21 feet in length, with a max draft of 1 feet and a beam of 6 feet. She has a deck material of grp & teak.

Monty has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Her interior design is by Carlo Galeazzi.

Monty also features naval architecture by Stefano Righini Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Monty has a top speed of 44.00 knots and a cruising speed of 35.00 knots. She is powered by a twin waterjet propulsion system

Monty is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Azimut Yachts.

Azimut-Benetti's history dates back to 1969, when enterprising young college student Paolo Vitelli founded Azimut Srl. Azimut was founded as a sailing boat chartering company and has since grown to become one of the world’s leading yacht builders with over 10,000 vessels to its name.

Design

Monty measures 26.21 feet in length, with a max draft of 1 feet and a beam of 6 feet. She has a deck material of grp & teak.

Monty has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Her interior design is by Carlo Galeazzi.

Monty also features naval architecture by Stefano Righini Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Monty has a top speed of 44.00 knots and a cruising speed of 35.00 knots. She is powered by a twin waterjet propulsion system.

Monty has a fuel capacity of 7,570 litres, and a water capacity of 1,100 litres.

She also has a range of 350 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Monty accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Monty has a hull NB of AZ86S/15.

Monty flies the flag of BVI.