Moon Goddess is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Danish Yachts.

Danish Yachts is a world leader in high performance carbon-fibre build. With 3 large building hangars with an 9500 square metres area and joinery and metal workshops on site, their shipyard boasts some incredible yet diverse vessel building projects ranging from 55’ – 150’ plus overall length.

Design

Moon Goddess measures 35.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.40 metres and a beam of 7.1 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 187 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Moon Goddess has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Espen Oeino.

For over twenty years Espen Oeino International has been hard at work designing custom motor yachts for an international clientele from Japan in the East to Seattle in the West.

Her interior design is by Zuretti.

Moon Goddess also features naval architecture by Espen Oeino.

Performance and Capabilities

Moon Goddess has a top speed of 53.00 knots and a cruising speed of 25.00 knots. She is powered by a twin waterjets propulsion system.

Moon Goddess has a fuel capacity of 20,000 litres, and a water capacity of 4,800 litres.

She also has a range of 800 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Moon Goddess accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Moon Goddess has a hull NB of 104.

Moon Goddess is a Det Norske class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.