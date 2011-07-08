Moon River is a custom motor yacht launched in 1997 by Palmer Johnson Yachts and most recently refitted in 2008.

Moon River is a custom motor yacht launched in 1997 by Palmer Johnson Yachts and most recently refitted in 2008.

Palmer Johnson has emerged from modest beginnings in 1918 as a builder of wooden fishing boats to become a world leader in the construction of luxury high-performance superyachts.

Design

Moon River measures 30.88 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.62 feet and a beam of 6.40 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 135 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Moon River has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by C. Raymond Hunt Associates.

Her interior design is by Anne Fredericks.

Moon River also features naval architecture by C. Raymond Hunt Associates.

Performance and Capabilities

Moon River has a top speed of 29.00 knots and a cruising speed of 24.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Moon River has a fuel capacity of 17,411 litres, and a water capacity of 3,785 litres.

Accommodation

Moon River accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.

Other Specifications

Moon River has a hull NB of PJ221.

Moon River is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of the USA.